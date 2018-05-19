Official says several bombs at Afghan cricket match kill 8

By
  • AP
Published

A victim is helped by relatives at a hospital after eight people were killed and 45 wounded in a series of explosions targeting a cricket match in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad. (AFP)

Several bombs exploded nearly simultaneously at a cricket match in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, killing at least eight people, a provincial official said Saturday.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, said about 45 others were wounded at the sports stadium late Friday night in the provincial capital Jalalabad.

The attack happened as hundreds of spectators gathered for a night-time tournament during the holy month of Ramadan. Khogyani said the deputy provincial mayor of neighboring Laghman province and the main organizer of the tournament were among those killed.

In a statement, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani strongly condemned the attack, saying that carrying out such an attack during the holy month proved once again that terrorists are not true believers of any religion or faith and “are enemies of humanity.”

The three bombs exploded nearly at the same time, Khogyani said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State group are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar province.

Print
  • Twitter
  • submit to reddit
comments powered by Disqus

Related Articles

Most Popular

Videos

See more videos

News In Images

Follow
Emirates 24|7

Pinterest Google+ Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube LinkedIn RSS
Back to top
Happiness Meter Icon