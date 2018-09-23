Police: Florida man stole victim's car after fatal crash

By AP

Police say a Florida man was arrested after fatally striking a man who stopped to help a motorist on an interstate highway and then stealing the victim's car.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the body of 22-year-old Dimitri Adonis was discovered Friday along Interstate 275 in St. Petersburg about 15 hours after the accident.

Troopers say Adonis stopped his car on the shoulder to assist another driver when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Dana Thomas Byrd. Authorities say Byrd stole Andon’s car, leaving his truck behind, and abandoned Andon’s car at a parking lot.

A road ranger discovered Byrd's truck and Andon it is body, leading to Byrd's arrest Friday on several charges. It was not clear Saturday if Byrd has an attorney to speak for him.