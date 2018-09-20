Police ID suspect fatally shot by Kentucky trooper

By AP

Kentucky State Police have identified a man fatally shot after a pursuit.

Police said Wednesday that the man was 44-year-old Damon Christopher Gayheart of Owensboro. Police said he was shot by Trooper Paul Hale, a three-year veteran of state police. Hale was placed on administrative leave, pursuant to policy.

Police said earlier that the trooper was assisting Christian County sheriff's deputies who were called Monday to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

Authorities said when officers arrived, they determined the vehicle had been stolen from Akron, Ohio. Police say the trooper attempted unsuccessfully to remove the suspect, who began to flee, dragging the trooper until he was able to free himself.

Police said officers pursued the vehicle and the trooper fatally shot the suspect during an "interaction" at the end of the pursuit.