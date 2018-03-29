Saudi Crown Prince, UN Chief discuss efforts to maintain international peace and security

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Defence, has met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, the meeting, which was held at the UN headquarters in New York, reviewed issues of mutual interest and the Kingdom's contribution to the various UN programmes in support of humanitarian and development efforts to maintain international peace and security.

The Saudi Crown Prince and the UN Secretary-General also attended the signing of a joint executive agreement between Saudi Arabia and the UN represented by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in support of the UN Humanitarian Response Plan in Yemen for 2018.

 

