Shooting in central Vienna leaves 1 dead, 1 badly wounded

By AP

A shooting Friday in central Vienna left one person dead and another seriously wounded, Austrian authorities said. Police were looking for the gunman.



The shooting took place at about 1:30 p.m. in the Lugeck square area of the Austrian capital. Police said a man fired several shots and one person died at the scene. They posted on Twitter that it appeared to be a “targeted crime.”



Police said they were searching for the perpetrator throughout the city but added that “there is currently no danger to people who are not involved.”



A witness who was interviewed on OE24 television, who called himself a Lithuanian journalist but didn’t give his name, said he heard about 10 pistol shots and saw two people lying on the ground in a passage between two streets.



He said a third man was talking to one of those people in a Slavic language, but he couldn’t say which one.