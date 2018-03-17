Taiwan to revoke licence of nanny caught slapping baby

Taiwan authorities said they will revoke the licence of a nanny after a video of her slapping and manhandling an eight-month-old baby girl sparked outrage on social media.

The incident happened on Tuesday at a daycare centre in the central city of Taichung.

Footage shared on social media showed the baby tumbling over as the nanny slapped the back of her head several times, forcing the child to fall hard on her face.

The woman then grabbed the child and slammed her on the floor twice.

Local media identified the nanny as a 57-year-old woman surnamed Su.

Social media users expressed shock and anger, with many demanding the nanny be put behind bars.

"If I were the parent, I would give her two choices. One is to go to court and be jailed. The other is to let me beat you for ten minutes so you know what pain is!" one commenter wrote on the Apple Daily website.

"Don't do this kind of work if you aren't kind and loving," another wrote on Facebook.

Taichung's social bureau said the nanny clearly violated the protection of children act and will be fined up to Tw$300,000 (US$10,300).

The bureau said Thursday it will revoke Su's license and assist the child's parents with any legal action.

Local media reported that Su has been fired from the daycare centre, as well as another nanny who was present but did not stop the abuse.

The beating was discovered on surveillance footage after the parents saw bruising on the baby's forehead and leg.

The child was reportedly hospitalised for two days after the incident.