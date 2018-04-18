Teen arrested in death of 98-year-old woman found in closet

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the death of a 98-year-old woman found inside a closet at her Ohio home.

Wadsworth police Chief Randy Reinke says officers found Margaret Douglas’ wallet during a search of the teenager’s home on Monday.

Douglas’ body was discovered by officers on April 9. Douglas was last seen alive six days earlier.

Reinke said Tuesday police focused on the teen in Douglas’ death because of break-ins and other crimes committed in the area. Reinke says the teen lives near Douglas’ home in Wadsworth, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of downtown Cleveland.

Reinke says the Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office has indicated Douglas was strangled. The city prosecutor is expected to seek charges against the teen in Medina County Juvenile Court.