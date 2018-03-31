Teen found hiding ‘in or around’ airplane’s wheel well

Airport officials say they caught a teenager hiding “in or around” the wheel well of an airplane parked at a Salt Lake City hangar.

Authorities say the 16-year-old boy ran from police and jumped an airfield fence Thursday after they tried to pull him over in a stolen car. Authorities searched for the teen overnight.

An airplane mechanic inspecting a plane Friday spotted the teenager in the regional jet’s wheel well.

Salt Lake City International Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer says the teen was found at a maintenance hangar northwest of the main airport terminal and taken into custody.

A second 16-year-old who had been riding in the stolen car is being held in juvenile detention.