Three Los Angeles police officers shot, suspect barricaded

By Reuters

Three Los Angeles police officers were shot on Wednesday evening and a suspect in the shooting was barricaded inside a garage, a local CBS affiliate reported.

KCAL TV, citing an unnamed police officer, said all three police officers are expected to survive.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Live overhead images from KCAL TV showed several police cars sealing off the area around the garage in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Officers in full tactical gear were seen near the site where the suspected gunman is holed up.

A police helicopter hovered over the neighborhood, telling residents over a loudspeaker to remain inside their homes, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported.

The Times, citing unnamed police sources, said the officers who were shot are part of a canine unit and were seeking a suspect when they took fire.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.