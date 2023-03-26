Two dead after shooting in Hamburg; investigation ongoing

By Reuters

Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, police said on Sunday, in a second deadly shooting in the city this month.

Police said they had concluded an operation and were now investigating. A spokesperson declined to comment on the perpetrator.

Bild reported that the police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene.

(Reporting by Tom Sims;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

