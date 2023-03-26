Two dead after shooting in Hamburg; investigation ongoing
Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, police said on Sunday, in a second deadly shooting in the city this month.
Police said they had concluded an operation and were now investigating. A spokesperson declined to comment on the perpetrator.
Bild reported that the police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene.
(Reporting by Tom Sims;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
