UAE condemns mass shooting at two mosques in New Zealand

By Wam

The UAE has condemned the mass shooting at two Christchurch mosques, in New Zealand, which left a number of people dead and others injured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has affirmed full solidarity with New Zealand in its confrontation with terrorism and extremism and its support for all measures taken by the government of New Zealand to safeguard its security and ensure the safety of its nationals and residents.

The Ministry has reaffirmed the UAE's categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism, expressing condolences to the government of New Zealand and to the families of the victims as well as wishes for speedy recovery to the injured.