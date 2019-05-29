Uncle denied bail as search for girl continues

By AP

A Utah man who police say is the only suspect in the disappearance of his 5-year-old niece has been denied bail and will be kept behind bars as the search for the child continues.

Alex Whipple made a brief court appearance Tuesday in Logan on probation violation charges.

Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said Tuesday that investigators have “strong evidence” including DNA linking the 21-year-old Whipple to the disappearance. However, he has not been charged in the crime.

Whipple’s attorney, Shannon Demler, declined comment outside court.

Jensen says evidence also indicates the girl is hurt but police did not elaborate.

Whipple was arrested Saturday after the girl went missing. Police say he has not been cooperative.

Whipple has a criminal record that includes an assault involving domestic violence, possession of a stolen vehicle and drug-related charges.