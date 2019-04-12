WikiLeaks' Assange arrested in London on US extradition request

By AFP

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's seven-year hideout in Ecuador's London embassy dramatically ended when British police dragged him out and arrested him on a US extradition request.

Footage from the Russian video news agency Ruptly showed Assange - his worn face framed by a bushy white beard and shock of silver hair - being hustled out of the building by burly men in suits and pulled into a waiting police van Thursday.

The scene unfolded outside the plush central London building that has been Assange's refuge from the authorities since 2012.

"No one is above the law," British Prime Minister Theresa May said to cheers in parliament.

The drama came after Ecuador - under pro-US President Lenin Moreno, increasingly frustrated with Assange's stay - pulled its asylum and cancelled his citizenship after earlier curbing his internet and mobile phone access.

British police said Assange had been initially arrested for breaching his bail conditions in 2012 and then "further arrested on behalf of the United States", where he is wanted to face hacking charges.

His London lawyer Jennifer Robinson said Assange would be "contesting and fighting" his extradition.

Robinson said Assange had also told her to pass a message to his supporters that his repeated warnings about the risk of US extradition had been proved right.

"He said: 'I told you so'," Robinson told reporters and supporters, including fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, outside Westminster Magistrates Court.