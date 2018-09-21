Woman charged with threatening coworkers in emails

By AP

Authorities say a Florida woman threatened to kill her coworkers in a series of emails.

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrest report says 20-year-old Tamera Roberta Monique Gibson was arrested last week and charged with a felony count of sending written threats.

The report says employees at Velocity Air Sports began receiving threats from an anonymous email address earlier this month, prompting the business to close for several days. One message threatened an attack worse than the August shooting at a Jacksonville mall that left two victims and the shooter dead, along with others wounded.

Detectives traced the emails to Gibson’s mother and then learned that Gibson worked at Velocity Air Sports.

Gibson is free on $10,000 bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.