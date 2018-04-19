Woman killed during Facebook live stream

By
  • AP
Published

Louisiana police say a woman died after an ex-boyfriend shot her while she pleaded for him to stop during a livestream on Facebook.

Funeral services are Saturday for 27-year-old Rannita Williams. The Shreveport Times reports multiple gunshots could be heard on the video and she called out, “Stop, Johnathan. Stop, Johnathan,” just before being shot last Thursday in her Shreveport home.

Police say 36-year-old Johnathan T. Robinson had an 80-minute standoff with officers after the shooting. Williams was declared dead at a hospital.

Robinson is charged with second-degree murder. He remained Wednesday in the Caddo Correctional Center under $2.5 million bond. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Robinson is also charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, for shots fired from the house toward officers outside.

