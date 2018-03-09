Woman must pay for canceled eBay diamond ring sale: Court

The Arizona Court of Appeals says a Phoenix woman must pay for backing out of an agreement to sell her diamond ring through eBay.

Court documents say Julie Rohr put her 10-carat diamond ring for sale on eBay for $100,000 in 2014 and Evangelos Armiros chose the “buy it now” option.

The records say Rohr later canceled the agreement when she was offered a higher bid. Armiros sued for breach of contract.

The court in an opinion filed Thursday said Rohr breached a valid contract when she changed her mind on the deal.

The three-judge panel upheld a lower court ruling by deciding that the “buy it now” option amounted to a contract between seller and buyer.

The high court also validated an award of $135,250 to Armiros. He did not get the ring.

