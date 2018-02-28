Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver

Tacoma police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a woman in Tacoma, Washington.

KOMO-TV reports police said a woman was trying to cross S. Hosmer Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle.

The vehicle didn’t stop and the woman died at the scene.

Police said surveillance video shows the woman leaving a convenience store, but she was not in a crosswalk when she attempted to cross S. Hosmer St.

Witnesses said she made it across the northbound lanes, but was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes.

Witnesses described the vehicle as an older Jeep Cherokee, with a two-tone cream and brown color. Police said the Jeep also likely has front-end damage.