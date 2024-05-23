Dubai Islamic: 2136 participants have registered for the "Imam al-Freij" initiative since its launch.

The “Imam al-Freij” initiative registered 2,136 participants from various areas of the Emirate of Dubai, three weeks after its launch. The initiative was met with a warm welcome from the Al-Furjan residents, prompting an extension of the registration period for their young children from May 15 for one week, ending on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. The scope of the initiative has been expanded, and the number of mosques increased. The mosques of Dubai continue to thrive under the slogan “Your Children are the Light of Our Mosques.”

The Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department launched the 'Imam al-Freij' initiative at the beginning of this month, following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. The initiative aims to train young individuals to lead prayers, building on the significant community success of the 'Imam al-Freij' initiative in its first season.

Dr. Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, head of the initiative team, confirmed that it is one of the important community initiatives that contribute to enhancing Islamic and cultural values in society. It attracts the youth, the flowers of families, and the springs and gardens of the homeland, to become Imams of Al-Furjan. The initiative was launched as a step that reflects the significant efforts made by the Department, aiming to create stable families and prepare generations confident in their abilities, steadfast in their identity, and ready for the future.

Al Muhairi explained that work on the initiative, which continues for four months, is progressing rapidly to prepare and educate our young children. They are being taught in Quranic kindergartens according to the schedules provided in the Al-Furjan mosques, which number more than 70 mosques across all areas of Dubai. The children study jurisprudence, recitation, the rules of prayer and leading prayer, and memorization and recitation of the Quran. He noted that the participants will be evaluated by committees in the upcoming month of September.

He pointed out that the Department is keen on and encourages participation in purposeful community initiatives, particularly those that reflect the teachings, principles, and values of our noble religion and our tolerant Islamic law. The goal is to achieve a leading position and an Islamic approach, striving to be the best globally in Islamic and charitable activities.

