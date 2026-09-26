Want to bring your family or friend to Dubai? Here's exactly how much you need to earn to sponsor their visit visa

Want to bring your family or friend to Dubai? Here's exactly...

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From Dh4,000 for parents and spouses to Dh15,000 for friends, here's the complete ICP salary threshold guide, plus a full cost breakdown for single-entry and multiple-entry visit visas

The minimum salary requirement changes based on whether you are sponsoring first-, second-, or third-degree relatives, or whether you are sponsoring a friend. Picture for illustrative purposes.

Dubai: Missing your loved ones, and wishing they were here? If you would like to sponsor family or friends for a trip to Dubai on a visit visa, but you’re unsure whether you meet the minimum salary threshold, we’ve got you covered.

Read on to see salary requirements for sponsoring family and friends, and get complete information about the visit visa process here.

What is a visit visa?

A visit visa allows UAE residents to sponsor a family member or a friend for a single- or multiple-entry visit that is valid for 30, 60, or 90 days in the country.

If you’re looking to sponsor your loved ones, you must meet the eligibility criteria outlined by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP):

You must have a valid Emirates ID.

You must hold a valid UAE residence visa.

You must meet the minimum salary requirement.

What is the minimum salary requirement when applying for a visit visa?

The minimum salary requirement changes based on whether you are sponsoring first-, second-, or third-degree relatives, or whether you are sponsoring a friend. Here is a breakdown of the minimum salary threshold for all three categories, as per ICP guidelines:

For sponsoring first-degree relatives

Residents sponsoring first-degree relatives (immediate family members) must earn at least Dh4,000 per month. The ICP classifies first-degree relatives as:

Parents

Spouse

Children

For sponsoring second- or third-degree relatives

Residents sponsoring second- or third-degree relatives (extended family members) must earn at least Dh8,000 per month. These categories are classified as follows:

Second-degree family members :

Siblings

Grandparents

Grandchildren

Third-degree family members :

Uncle

Aunt

Cousins

For sponsoring friends

Residents sponsoring a friend must earn at least Dh15,000 per month.

Cost considerations before applying for a visit visa

There are several components to a visit visa’s cost, and you can set a budget based on the following considerations:

Visa duration: You can apply for a visit visa for 30, 60, or 90 days, and the cost increases based on the duration you’re applying for.

You can apply for a visit visa for 30, 60, or 90 days, and the cost increases based on the duration you’re applying for. Single-entry or multiple-entry visa: The multiple-entry visa is more expensive.

The multiple-entry visa is more expensive. Security deposit: The sponsor is required to submit a financial security deposit, and associated fees, when applying for a visit visa. The amount depends on whether you’re applying for a single-entry or multiple-entry visa. The good news is that the deposit is fully refundable, and you can collect it once the visitor has exited the country.

The sponsor is required to submit a financial security deposit, and associated fees, when applying for a visit visa. The amount depends on whether you’re applying for a single-entry or multiple-entry visa. The good news is that the deposit is fully refundable, and you can collect it once the visitor has exited the country. Health insurance: If your visitor does not have travel or health insurance for the duration of time they’re spending in the UAE, you may need to arrange for health insurance for them before their arrival, as this is one of the requirements for visit visas, as per the ICP website.

How much does a visit visa cost?

Here is the breakdown of costs, according to the GDRFA, based on single- or multiple-entry visas, and their durations:

Single-entry fees:

30-day visit visa fee: Dh200

60-day visit visa fee: Dh300

90-day visit visa fee: Dh400

VAT: 5%

Financial security deposit fee (refundable): Dh1,000

Financial security deposit fee: Dh20

Knowledge Dirham: Dh10

Innovation Dirham: Dh10

Multiple-entry visas:

30-day visit visa fee: Dh300

60-day visit visa fee: Dh500

90-day visit visa fee: Dh700

VAT: 5%

Financial security deposit fee (refundable): Dh2,000

Financial security deposit fee: Dh20

Knowledge Dirham: Dh10

Innovation Dirham: Dh10

Learn what documents you need for visit visas, and how to apply here.