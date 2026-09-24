How to sponsor family or friends on a visit visa in Dubai 2026: Salary requirements, costs and step-by-step guide

How to sponsor family or friends on a visit visa in Dubai 20...

UAE Guide

From Dh4,000 for parents to Dh15,000 for friends, here's who can sponsor, what documents are needed and how to apply via ICP, GDRFA, DubaiNow or an Amer Centre

A visit visa allows UAE residents to sponsor a family member or a friend for a single- or multiple-entry visit that is valid for 30, 60, or 90 days in the country. Picture for illustrative purposes. Photo credit: Dubai Airports

Dubai: Thinking of bringing your family or friends over to Dubai for a visit? You can do so by sponsoring their visit visa – it’s a simple, straightforward process, as long as you check all the boxes in terms of eligibility and requirements.

Here’s everything you need to know about visit visa salary thresholds, costs, eligibility criteria and the visa application process.

What is a visit visa and how long is it valid for?

A visit visa allows UAE residents to sponsor a family member or a friend for a single- or multiple-entry visit that is valid for 30, 60, or 90 days in the country.

According to the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA), the authorities may extend the visa once or multiple times, provided that the total period of stay in the UAE does not exceed 120 days. It’s important to ensure your visitor does not stay in the UAE beyond the time stipulated on their visa – learn about overstay rules and penalties here.

This type of visa differs from a tourist visa in one key detail – the visit visa is a sponsored visa.

Why apply for a visit visa now?

If you are thinking of inviting family or friends to Dubai, the time to do so is right now. The city’s ‘A Dubai Invite’ tourism initiative, which runs until October 31, 2026, is inviting residents to become ambassadors of the city, by encouraging their family and friends to visit the emirate.

The programme offers discounts of up to 45% on hotel stays and 100% room rate-equivalent resort credits at participating hotels and properties across the emirate. It also features promotions and benefits at some of Dubai’s leading attractions, including waterparks and dining venues. Learn how both visitors and residents benefit from the ongoing initiative.

Who can sponsor a visit visa?

The following eligibility criteria determines who can sponsor a visit visa, according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP):

The sponsor must have a valid Emirates ID.

The sponsor must hold a valid UAE residence visa.

The sponsor must meet the minimum salary requirement.

Who can be sponsored on a visit visa?

The UAE offers visa-free entry and visas on arrival for many nationalities. Explore the full list here.

However, if your family member or friend’s nationality is not on the list, and they require a visa to travel to the UAE, you can sponsor their visit visa as a UAE resident, so long as you meet the eligibility criteria and requirements specified by the ICP.

What is the minimum salary threshold?

The minimum salary requirement changes based on whether you are sponsoring first-, second-, or third-degree relatives, or whether you are sponsoring a friend. Here is a breakdown of the minimum salary threshold for all three categories, as per ICP guidelines:

For sponsoring first-degree relatives

Residents sponsoring first-degree relatives (immediate family members) must earn at least Dh4,000 per month. The ICP classifies first-degree relatives as:

Parents

Spouse

Children

For sponsoring second- or third-degree relatives

Residents sponsoring second- or third-degree relatives (extended family members) must earn at least Dh8,000 per month. These categories are classified as follows:

Second-degree family members :

Siblings

Grandparents

Grandchildren

Third-degree family members :

Uncle

Aunt

Cousins

For sponsoring friends

Residents sponsoring a friend must earn at least Dh15,000 per month.

What documents are required for a visit visa application?

The following documents are required when applying for a visit visa for a family member or friend:

Visitor’s passport copy (with a validity of at least six months).

Recent passport-sized photograph of the visitor.

Return flight ticket.

Health insurance covering the visitor’s stay.

Sponsor’s Emirates ID and passport copy.

Proof of accommodation, such as sponsor’s tenancy contract or a hotel booking.

Proof of income (for the sponsor), through a salary certificate, an attested labour contract, or company ownership documents (for business owners).

The sponsor must also provide proof of kinship, when applying for family members. Valid documents include:

Birth certificate

Marriage certificate

How much does a visit visa cost?

Here is the breakdown of costs, according to the GDRFA, based on single- or multiple-entry visas, and their durations:

Single-entry fees:

30-day visit visa fee: Dh200

60-day visit visa fee: Dh300

90-day visit visa fee: Dh400

VAT: 5%

Financial security deposit fee (refundable): Dh1,000

Financial security deposit fee: Dh20

Knowledge Dirham: Dh10

Innovation Dirham: Dh10

Multiple-entry visas:

30-day visit visa fee: Dh300

60-day visit visa fee: Dh500

90-day visit visa fee: Dh700

VAT: 5%

Financial security deposit fee (refundable): Dh2,000

Financial security deposit fee: Dh20

Knowledge Dirham: Dh10

Innovation Dirham: Dh10

How to apply for a visit visa

If you are a Dubai resident, you can apply for a visit visa through the GDRFA portal, the DubaiNow app, or in-person at a GDRFA-authorised Amer Centre. Residents of other emirates can apply for a visit visa through the ICP portal. Follow the steps below to apply through all these channels.

Dubai

Apply via the GDRFA portal or app

Visit GDRFA’s website – gdrfad.gov.ae – or download the GDRFA Dubai app via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and sign in with your UAE PASS.

Navigate to ‘Services’, select ‘Entry Permits’ and click on ‘Issuance of a Visit Visa’. Next, select ‘Issuance of a Visit Visa for a Relative or Friend for One Entry’ or ‘Multi Entry Visa for a Friend or Relative’, based on whether you would like to apply for a single- or multiple-entry visa.

Complete the application form, providing all the sponsor’s personal details and the relative or friend’s personal and travel details.

Attach copies of the required documents, including the visitor’s passport and passport-sized photograph, along with supporting documents.

Pay the fees and the security deposit online.

You will receive a confirmation email and SMS notification. Processing time is typically 48 hours, and the official visit visa will be sent directly to your registered email.

Apply via the DubaiNow app

Download the DubaiNow app via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Log in with your UAE PASS.

Tap on the ‘Services’ section and navigate to the ‘Residency & Citizenship’ category. Select ‘Visit Visa’.

Choose to apply for a new visit visa, and select the visa type (single- or multiple-entry) and duration (30, 60 or 90 days).

Enter personal details of the sponsor and the visitor.

Upload all the required and supporting documents.

Pay the fees. Submit the application.

You will receive a confirmation email and SMS notification, and receive the visit visa electronically, if approved, within 48 hours.

Apply in-person via an Amer Centre

Visit an authorised Amer Centre with all your documents. You can find location details here: amercentre.ae/contact_us.

Take an automated queue ticket and wait your turn.

Once you meet with a representative, request to apply for a visit visa. The representative will assist you in filling out the application form.

Provide all required documents.

Pay the fees.

Once processed, the visit visa will be sent to your registered email in 48 hours.

All other emirates

Apply via the ICP portal or app