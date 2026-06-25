Are you eligible for Dubai visa on arrival? List of countries and stay duration explained

Are you eligible for Dubai visa on arrival? List of countrie...

UAE Guide

UAE expands visa-on-arrival scheme to six more nationalities meeting specific residency requirements. Here's who qualifies and how long you can stay.

While tourists and visitors would normally need to apply for a visa before visiting the UAE, nationals of certain countries do not require to do so. Photo credit: Government of Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Planning a trip to Dubai? Depending on your passport, you may not need to apply for a visa in advance.

In an announcement on June 25, the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said that the UAE has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to include nationals of six more countries who meet specific residency requirements, making it easier for more travellers to visit the country without applying for a visa before departure.

If you want to find out if you are eligible for a visa on arrival, here's a breakdown of how the UAE's visa-on-arrival programme works, who qualifies, and how long you can stay.

What is a visa on arrival?

While tourists and visitors normally need to apply for a visa before visiting the UAE, nationals of certain countries do not require to do so. The UAE's authorities have signed agreements with several countries, allowing citizens of those countries to travel to the UAE without the need for a pre-approved visa.

This means that you can travel directly to the UAE and head to the immigration section, where you will receive a visa on arrival, which, in many cases, may also be free of cost.

How long can you stay?

Depending on your passport, you may be eligible for a 30-, 60- or 90-day visa on arrival. Some nationalities are eligible for a longer 180-day visa, also multiple entry, within a six-month period.

Who is eligible?

Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) provides a list of countries that are eligible for a visa on arrival, and Emirates airline also provides a breakdown of the duration of the visa that will be issued, depending on the country:

30-day visa on arrival

Andorra

Brunei

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Kazakhstan

Macau Special Administrative Region

Malaysia

Mauritius

Monaco

Mongolia

Ireland

Ukraine

Uzbekistan

Vatican City

90-day visa on arrival

Albania

Argentina

Armenia

Austria

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Barbados

Belarus

Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Ecuador

El Salvador

Estonia

Fiji

Finland

France

Georgia

Germany

Greece

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kiribati

Kosovo

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Moldova

Montenegro

Nauru

Netherlands

New Zealand

North Macedonia

Norway

Paraguay

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Guyana

Romania

Russia

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

San Marino

Serbia

Seychelles

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

Solomon Islands

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Uruguay

180-day visa on arrival

Mexico

Six more countries eligible under specific conditions

The UAE has also extended its visa-on-arrival scheme to nationals of the following six countries:

Indonesia

Vietnam

Thailand

Philippines

Kenya

South Africa

However, to be eligible for a visa on arrival, you would need to hold an ordinary passport and a valid residence permit issued by any one of the following countries:

The United States

An EU member state

The United Kingdom

Singapore

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Canada

Eligible travellers, along with their accompanying family members, can receive either a:

14-day visa on arrival – extendable once for another 14 days.

Fee: AED 100

60-day visa on arrival – single stay, not extendable.

Fee: AED 250

Upon the expiry of either visa, travellers must leave the UAE. An overstay fine of AED 50 per day applies.

Indian citizens may also qualify in certain cases

According to GDRFA Dubai, Indian passport holders can also obtain a visa on arrival if they meet specific conditions.

Indian citizens holding:

A valid US Green Card, or

A valid residence visa for the UK or any European Union country

can receive a visa on arrival if their residency document and passport are valid for at least six months.

You will receive a 14-day visa on arrival, which can be extended once for another 14 days.

Fee: AED 253

Not eligible? Here's what to do

If your country is not listed above, you will need to apply for a UAE visit visa in advance before travelling. Read our full guide on how to apply here.