Are you eligible for Dubai visa on arrival? List of countries and stay duration explained
UAE expands visa-on-arrival scheme to six more nationalities meeting specific residency requirements. Here's who qualifies and how long you can stay.
Dubai: Planning a trip to Dubai? Depending on your passport, you may not need to apply for a visa in advance.
In an announcement on June 25, the UAE's Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) said that the UAE has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to include nationals of six more countries who meet specific residency requirements, making it easier for more travellers to visit the country without applying for a visa before departure.
If you want to find out if you are eligible for a visa on arrival, here's a breakdown of how the UAE's visa-on-arrival programme works, who qualifies, and how long you can stay.
What is a visa on arrival?
While tourists and visitors normally need to apply for a visa before visiting the UAE, nationals of certain countries do not require to do so. The UAE's authorities have signed agreements with several countries, allowing citizens of those countries to travel to the UAE without the need for a pre-approved visa.
This means that you can travel directly to the UAE and head to the immigration section, where you will receive a visa on arrival, which, in many cases, may also be free of cost.
How long can you stay?
Depending on your passport, you may be eligible for a 30-, 60- or 90-day visa on arrival. Some nationalities are eligible for a longer 180-day visa, also multiple entry, within a six-month period.
Who is eligible?
Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) provides a list of countries that are eligible for a visa on arrival, and Emirates airline also provides a breakdown of the duration of the visa that will be issued, depending on the country:
30-day visa on arrival
- Andorra
- Brunei
- Hong Kong Special Administrative Region
- Kazakhstan
- Macau Special Administrative Region
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Monaco
- Mongolia
- Ireland
- Ukraine
- Uzbekistan
- Vatican City
90-day visa on arrival
- Albania
- Argentina
- Armenia
- Austria
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Ecuador
- El Salvador
- Estonia
- Fiji
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Israel
- Italy
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Maldives
- Malta
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Nauru
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Guyana
- Romania
- Russia
- Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
- San Marino
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uruguay
180-day visa on arrival
- Mexico
Six more countries eligible under specific conditions
The UAE has also extended its visa-on-arrival scheme to nationals of the following six countries:
- Indonesia
- Vietnam
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Kenya
- South Africa
However, to be eligible for a visa on arrival, you would need to hold an ordinary passport and a valid residence permit issued by any one of the following countries:
- The United States
- An EU member state
- The United Kingdom
- Singapore
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Canada
Eligible travellers, along with their accompanying family members, can receive either a:
- 14-day visa on arrival – extendable once for another 14 days.
Fee: AED 100
- 60-day visa on arrival – single stay, not extendable.
Fee: AED 250
Upon the expiry of either visa, travellers must leave the UAE. An overstay fine of AED 50 per day applies.
- Indian citizens may also qualify in certain cases
According to GDRFA Dubai, Indian passport holders can also obtain a visa on arrival if they meet specific conditions.
Indian citizens holding:
- A valid US Green Card, or
- A valid residence visa for the UK or any European Union country
can receive a visa on arrival if their residency document and passport are valid for at least six months.
You will receive a 14-day visa on arrival, which can be extended once for another 14 days.
Fee: AED 253
Not eligible? Here's what to do
If your country is not listed above, you will need to apply for a UAE visit visa in advance before travelling. Read our full guide on how to apply here.