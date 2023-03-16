Dubai to host International Arabian Horse Championship on 17th March

By WAM

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai International Horse Fair (DIHF), Dubai International Equestrian Conference and Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship will be held from March 17th to 19th 2023 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Organisers say over 60 exhibitors from 35 countries will participate in the DIHF, which connects a diverse range of equestrian suppliers with horse enthusiasts, owners, breeders, stables and clubs. Suppliers include equipment specialists, veterinarians and feed experts – all serving the needs of professional and leisure riders.

The annual Fair is one of the largest horse fairs in the world, offering a wide range of horse and equestrian products. It is the most important event in the horse sector in the Middle East and North Africa, attracting more than 10,000 visitors every year. Among other things, horse health and care, horse breeding and husbandry, equestrian sports, riding clothing and equipment, as well as new trends in horses and riding, are presented.

With $4 million in prize money, the Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship will present majestic Arabian horses worth an estimated $1-2 million to horse enthusiasts the world over, displaying the beauty, agility and heritage of purebred Arabian horses

The 2023 edition will finally give the equine industry the opportunity to meet once again, showcasing some of the world’s finest horses and providing an opportunity for the finest breeds to perform on an international stage.

