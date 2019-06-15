Duchess Catherine launches competition with Blue Peter

By Bang

The Duchess of Cambridge has joined forces with the longest running children's TV programme in the world 'Blue Peter' to launch a once-in-a-life-time competition asking children to design a sculpture for her Back To Nature garden.

Photo: Bang

Duchess Catherine - who is married to Prince William - has teamed up with the longest running children's TV programme in the world to ask viewers to create a piece of artwork that will become part of her Chelsea Flower Show garden when it moves to RHS Wisley in Surrey, South East England, in September. The entries must be inspired by the theme of nature.

Catherine, 37, will appear in a special film which will be included in the episode of 'Blue Peter' which is to be broadcast on Thursday (13.06.19) in which she will discuss her love of the outdoors and reveals how her and William's three children, Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, four, and 14-month-old Prince Louis are "dragged outside" whatever the weather.

Catherine - previously known as Kate Middleton before she married into the British Royal Family - is seen participating in pond dipping, planting and team den building with Blue Peter presenter Lindsey Russell and local school children at Westminster City Council's Paddington Recreation Ground.

Speaking about her family's outdoor trips, she says: "Rain or shine, they're dragged outside. It's great. It encourages creativity, confidence and even a short amount of time - 10 or 15 minutes outside - makes a huge difference to both physical wellbeing but also to our mental wellbeing."

Catherine and Russell are also challenged to a team building competition by young gardener and RHS ambassador George Hassall, and viewers will see Team Catherine and Team Lindsey face-off against each other.

Speaking about the challenge - which the duchess wins - Catherine says: "There's so many cool things in here. I love it, but I am in your hands."

On the show, Catherine - who, along with her 36-year-old husband, is a Gold Blue Peter badge holder - is presented with a new green Blue Peter badge, for her work with the "environment, conservation and nature".

The competition will launch on 'Blue Peter' on CBBC on Thursday at 5.30pm and is open until noon on Tuesday, June 25.

Go to www.bbc.co.uk/BluePeter for more information and to enter the competition.