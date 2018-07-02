Emirates A380 makes one-off landing in Muscat

Emirates A380 touched down in Muscat earlier today for a one-off scheduled flight to Muscat International Airport (MCT). This special flight also marks 25 years of Emirates’ service to Oman, and reaffirms the newly opened airport’s infrastructure readiness for A380 operations.

The Emirates A380, the world’s largest commercial passenger jet, was operated by Omani national, Captain Mussallim Al-Dawoodi and UAE national, First Officer Nasser Abdulla Al Owais.

The Emirates VIP delegation was led by Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Centre at Emirates.

The aircraft landed at 0935hrs at Muscat International and was met with a ceremonial water cannon salute. Upon docking at the air bridge, the Emirates delegation was greeted with a welcome ceremony. Government and trade officials, VIPs, and media members were then offered a guided tour of the A380 by Emirates cabin crew.

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Centre, Emirates said, "the arrival of the Emirates A380 to the Sultanate of Oman is a significant milestone, commemorating our strong 25 years of partnership with the country. Oman is an important destination in the region for us and we remain committed to providing our customers in Oman with world class services, and to growing our operations further in the market. We thank and share our appreciation to the Muscat International Airport authorities, who have helped make this one-off service a momentous and successful event."

The Emirates A380 service today operated as EK862 and EK863, departing Dubai at 0825hrs and arriving in Muscat at 0935hrs. The return flight departed Muscat at 1205hrs, arriving in Dubai at 1310hrs.