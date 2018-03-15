100-day-prep for SRK for Salute!

While there is no official confirmation from Shah Rukh Khan on doing the Rakesh Sharma biopic called Salute, the actor who has replaced Aamir Khan in the film owing to the latter’s epic plans to make Mahabharata into a trilogy akin to Allu Arvind’s plan to make Ramayana into a trilogy, rumours are flying high and fast that the actor will be on a 100-day plan to prepare for the film.

“It is not an easy film to do. Being in space means to understand how zero gravity works. SRK has been to NASA to prepare for Swades earlier and he understands a bit of what happens. Having said that, he will need to get accustomed to the kind of atmosphere to enable him adjust his body to shoot his scenes with ease,” says a source.

SRK’s space plan preparation will need to include everything from diet plans to his body toning to enable him play the role of Rakesh Sharma who is India’s only man in space thus far. The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapoor and directed by Mahesh Mathai.