2019 MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus...

Miley Cyrus performs on stage during 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Rosalia poses with awards in the press room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
J Balvin poses with awards in the press room during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Mayor of Newark Ras Baraka (L) arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Jamie N Commons (L), Skylar Grey (C) and Gallant
Dutch DJ Afrojack and Italian singer Elettra Lamborghini.
Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes performs on stage during 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Queen Latifah
Gigi Hadid
Blac Chyna
Taylor Swift Photos: AFP