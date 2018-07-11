50 Cent 'bought himself a Rolls-Royce for his birthday

50 Cent reportedly bought himself a 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom for his 43rd birthday, and then drove the car - which can cost around $600,000 - to his party.

The 'In Da Club' rapper - whose birthday was on Friday - celebrated the milestone on three days later and it's said he drove the luxury vehicle to his bash at Pier 115 Bar & Grill in Edgewater, New Jersey.

As reported by The New York Times' Page Six column, the star gifted himself the matte black car, and couldn't wait to take it for a spin as he partied with the likes of DJ SpinKing and DJ Ammo.

The event itself also doubled as the launch of his new Champagne, Le Chemin du Roi, and it's said they ran out of bottles by the end of the night.

The celebrations come days after 50 Cent - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - hit out at Jay-Z for releasing his joint LP with Beyonce a day after Nas' record came out.

He was fuming when The Carters dropped 'Everything is Love' so soon after the 'I Can' hitmaker dropped 'Nasir' on June 15.

In an interview with Dr Whoo Kid shared on Twitter, Fiddy ranted: "That was f***ed up what they did to Nas.

"That's f***ed up. I know what you did to Nas, Jay."

The 'Candy Shop' rapper then accused Jay of slyly getting his own back on Nas following the pair's infamous feud in the 90s.

He added: "This n***a still slapping him without everybody noticing.

"I ain't heard neither of those records on the radio. Why the f*** you do that, man?"