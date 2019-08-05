A$AP Rocky reunites with ex Kendall Jenner after release from jail

By AFP/Bang

A$AP Rocky and ex Kendall Jenner looked friendly as they chatted at Kanye West's Sunday Service, following the 'Praise the Lord (Da Shine)' hitmaker's release from jail.

The rapper headed to the weekly service over the weekend after being released from jail in Stockholm and was seen chatting with his former girlfriend, sparking rumours of a possible reconciliation.

A video shows A$AP Rocky chatting with the model as they stand amongst friends. He is also likely to have gone to the event to thank Kanye for his support as the 'Bound 2' hitmaker helped to get Rocky's arrest on the radar of US President Donald Trump.

A$AP Rocky was been behind bars since July 5, after he was allegedly involved in a fight in Stockholm, Sweden, prior to a music festival, and after making his first testimony during his trial this week, he has now been released.

He confirmed the news on Friday, when he took to Instagram to share a touching message of gratitude towards his fans for their support, writing: "THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT (sic)"

Earlier this week, the 30-year-old rapper detailed his side of the "scary" altercation that had led to his arrest.

He told the court: "Everything seemed to be going fine. Next thing I know, my security guard was lifting one of them ... [it] got a little scary. We didn't want to provoke these guys, we just wanted to get away from them. Mustafa was fearless, his eyes were all weird, he came up to a big bodyguard and asked us questions he knew we couldn't answer. He looked like he was on drugs."

Although he is a free man once more, A$AP and the two other suspects arrested alongside him may be taken into custody again, as a verdict on the case is not set to be made until August 14.

Rapper A$AP Rocky back in Los Angeles from Sweden

US rapper A$AP Rocky has returned to Los Angeles after a Swedish court released him pending the verdict of an assault trial, US media reported Saturday.

The 30-year-old artist, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, arrived around midnight Friday (0700 GMT Saturday) aboard a private jet on a flight from Stockholm, ABC and CBS reported.

"The rapper was ecstatic," celebrity news website TMZ said, describing the rapper smiling, taking photos and hugging supporters.

"He actually stayed in the private terminal parking lot for around 45 minutes, talking and joking most of the time," TMZ added.

Mayers had been held in Sweden since July 3 when he was arrested following a brawl in Stockholm on June 30, which saw him and his crew embroiled in a fight with a 19-year-old plaintiff.

The case had even prompted President Donald Trump to call for Mayers to be freed - drawing complaints of interference from Swedish politicians.

Mayers and two others had been held in custody ahead of their trial because the court deemed him a "flight risk."

On Friday, the Stockholm district court's presiding judge Per Lennerbrant said that Mayers could be released pending the verdict, which will be delivered on August 14.

His detention has sparked a campaign for his release by his fans and fellow artists, with an online petition called #JusticeForRocky garnering more than 640,000 signatures. Social media campaigns have even urged fans to boycott Swedish brands such as Ikea.

The New York-born rapper made no official announcement of his return to the United States on his social media accounts.

Earlier however he thanked his fans via Instagram for their support after his release.

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of my fans, friends and anyone across the globe who supported me during these last few weeks, I can't begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you," the post said.