Aamir and Alia together? Here's the truth!

The story of Osho a.ka. Bhagwan Rajneesh is getting mysterious as the mystic himself. There have been names like director Shakun Batra, actors Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt and even Jacqueline Fernandes thrown in into the project but sources connected to the film and the media as well, but now the Zurich based Osho International Foundation has also thrown its hat into the ring.

While a web series version of Osho’s life is already doing the rounds with Jacqueline as an avid watcher, wanting to play Maa Sheela, Aamir Khan’s name was put up as a possible candidate for the film directed by Shakun Batra. And gossip mills are now pitching Alia as a possible candidate for the role.

Not to be outdone, Ththe Osho International Foundation has sent a notice stating that, “use of any intellectual property rights owned by the foundation requires prior authorisation from the Foundation. Various copyrighted books and audio-video recordings of Osho including Autobiography of a Spiritually Incorrect Mystic and Glimpses of Golden Childhood cannot be used by anyone without authorisation.”

The Foundation has clearly stated that any filmmaker wanting to make anything on the life of Osho should first seek their permission to do so. The controversial Godman’s brush with Bollywood includes the likes of Late Vinod Khanna, late Parveen Babi and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

Meanwhile Bollywood sources rule out chances of both Aamir and Alia in the film.

“Going by Mahesh Bhatt’s past record with Osho alias Shree Bhagwan Rajneesh it seems unlikely that Alia will be anywhere close to being a part of the film. Also, Aamir has not green lighted any project apart from Thugs of Hindostan, so we will need to wait before painting the town saffron with the news,” says a trade source.