Aamir Khan opens up about divorce

By Sanskriti Media

Aamir Khan is very guarded about his personal life and never speaks about his ex-wife or much about his relationships.

The actor who divorced his first wife Reena Datta after sixteen years of marriage after a quiet marriage with her before the release of his debut film as a hero - Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, met Kiran on the sets of Ashutosh Gowariker’s Lagaan where she was an assistant and re connected with her after his split.

But Aamir did open up on Kiran Rao when he was speaking to the Chinese media recently.

“I met her when I was doing Lagaan. She was one of the assistant directors of that film. But at that time, we were not in a relationship at all. To be honest, we were not even great friends. She was just one of the people on the unit. A few weeks after my separation and subsequent divorce, I met her again. She called me and I spoke to her for half an hour. When I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God, I will so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant,” Aamir revealed.