Aamir Khan's nephew mistaken for Pak PM!

By Sanskriti Media

His mama Aamir Khan may have been considered to attend cricketer turned politician Imran Khan’s wearing in ceremony as the Prime Minister of Pakistan, but actor Imran Khan is in the news now.

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actor whose career did not move beyond his debut film with his films falling by the wayside barring Delhi belly received a rather interesting message lately thanks to his namesake the Pakistani Imran Khan.

A message to him said, “Successful leader takes right decision at right time. He recognizes friends and selects faithful team members. Now it is ten years long governance and I want to join your team on very first day.”

Imran Khan who is apparently on the way to direct his film now was sure that the sender of the message did not want to join his film team. He took to Instagram, “I guess I can no longer ignore the call to action. Gonna start drafting some policy outlines this week, I'll keep you guys updated.”

This is not the first time however Imran has been mistaken for his illustrious namesake. that Seven years ago, a sports journalist mistook his number for the cricketer’s and had called him for an interview.

Imran (the actor) who was to last star in Bhavesh Joshi left the film. He was last seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in the flop film Katti Batti.