Aaradhya’s stage debut

By Sanskriti Media

Yet another Bachchan - Aaradhya had her first public performance over the weekend as a student of Shiamak Davar’s dancing school.

It was the 25th year of his institute and the entire Bachchan family barring Amitabh made an appearance there.

Aaradhya danced to one of Gully Boy’s songs and Shiamak’s team also paid tribute to the Bachchan parivar by dancing on Kajra Re.

Aishwarya Rai, her mother Vrinda, Jaya and Shweta Bachchan were all present there.

“He is the best and he is an angel and he has always been spreading the joy.

I met him 25 years ago and his love is as fresh to this very second and has carried on with Aaradhya.” says Aishwarya Rai.

“I have known Shiamak since I was three years old. Even when I was three we celebrated Shiamak’s 25th birthday and even today we are celebrating his 25th birthday. Shiamak is timeless,” guffaws Abhishek.

Shiamak also revealed his long association with the Bachchans. “I used to babysit Abhishek. Aishwarya was our student and now her daugther is our student,” he smiles.