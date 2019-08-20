Aayush to confirm second baby ‘soon’

By Sanskriti Media

Aayush Sharma – initially known as Salman Khan’s brother in law is blushing these days when asked about his wife Arpita’s second pregnancy. Arpita and Aayush already have the lovely Ahil who is often seen on social media when his mama Salman Khan dotes on him.

There were reports that Aayush was turning dad again due to a slight bump that Arpita was carrying. Well we had a confirmation more or less from Aayush when we asked the actor about it. “I will comment on it very soon,” he smiled and blushed.

The actor ostensibly, is a bit superstitious before he comments on that and we respect that time before he says that Salman will become a ‘mamaji’ yet again. Salman is already a ‘mama’ to sister Alvira Agnihotri’s kids Alizeh and Ayaan and ‘chacha’ to Sohail’s kids Nirvaan and Yohan apart from Arbaaz’s son Arhaan.

Aayush who made his debut in Love Yatri will soon be seen with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle in a film called Kwatha apart from the Hindi remake of the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.