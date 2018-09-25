Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai film shoot postponed

By Sanskriti Media

Gulab Jamun is an extremely good dessert and when you have Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai starring in it, it can even be sweeter.

But then the film has to wait.

The busy schedules of both Aishwarya Rai as well as Abhishek Bachchan will mean that director Sarvesh Mewara and producer Anurag Kashyap will have to wait to get the couple back together on screen for the ninth time.

“Abhishek has agreed to do another film and that will go on the floors first. Then the Kabaddi season stars and he will be there to back his team Jaipur Pink panthers during the matches motivating them. And then you need to match dates as well. Aishwarya Rai will be busy for her commitments during the Cannes Film Festival and will need to be there. The film can go on the floors only after May,” says a source close to the movie.

While one has already heard the official announcement on the film, the recce of the film has still not begun. The scheduling of the film has begun which is why we are telling you the dates of the shoot.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai have worked in eight films earlier – Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Bunty Aur Babli where Ash had an item song Kajraa Re, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru, Sarkar Raj and finally Raavan. What will be interesting to see them back for the first time after the birth of their daughter Aaradhya.