Abhishek moves from one Anurag to another

By Sanskriti Media

Abhishek Bachchan has finally begun filming his next after Manmarziyaan. This is for the ‘sequel’ to Life In A Metro. There are other actor names being tossed up right from Aditya Roy Kapoor to Rajkummar Rao, to Taapsee Pannu to Arjun Kapoor. But Basu had not confirmed any names. “It is difficult to lock the cast on an ensemble cast film because one needs combination dates of all the actors. It is tough because the actors’ calendars are full,” he said.

Basu however promised to update when the casting was done.

But on Dussehra day, Abhishek Bachchan started filming with Anurag Basu. Abhishek whose last release after two years was Manmarziyaan seems to have gotten back into his groove. “The shoot is going on well and since Abhishek has not allotted dates to anyone else, he is giving enough time ensuring that Basu has enough time to make sure that he makes the film the way he wants to,” says a source.

We hope that Basu will be able to announce the rest of the cast soon once he solves the date issues.