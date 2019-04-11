Actress grandmother worried about Taimur and Sara

By Sanskriti Media

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore (mother of Saif Ali Khan and mother in law of Kareena Kapoor) was recently spotted at an event and she seemed rather content with the way her grand children are now moving about the hall of fame in Bollywood and he social media.

Ask her about her best stories and she says, “I would rather leave it for my memoirs. I haven’t begun on it. I hope I won’t run out of time. Maybe I will call it the accidental actress,” she chuckles.

Ask her if there would be a biopic on her huge filmic life and she is rather honest. “Today the people putting money in films are hardcore business people. They know what sells and what doesn’t. When they think our story is important and the audience likes it, it will be told,” she says.

So, who plays her in the biopic. “I have no idea. We have such brilliant actresses. We have such beautiful male and female actresses…” she trails off.

What about her grand daugther Sara Ali Khan? “She looks very much like her mother and she is a wonderful actress like her mother and so why not?” she says.

The very mention of Sara does bring a smile to Sharmila’s already radiant face. “I am very happy and thank god for it. She makes me really very happy with all her interviews; More than her films, of course she is a wonderful actress. But all her interviews show how humble and how polite and how savvy she is. She is a nice and lovely girl,” says Sharmila.

That brings us to the popular social media star. Mr Taimur Ali Khan. “Ha ha… Mr Taimur! “I don’t think much about Taimur’s stardom. But I am going to quote Sara on this that I suppose we have to live with this. This is the age of social media. I am very old fashioned. I do not think children should be exposed to all this. But I have learnt from Sara to say, if you can’t beat them, join them. I think I should be happy about seeing so many Taimur pictures, but I do not think it is good for the child,” she signs off.