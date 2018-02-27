Actresses who paid tribute to Sridevi through songs

Sridevi who was seen last in Ravi Udayawar’s Mom and gave her parting shot in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, has been paid rich tributes in the recent past by five other actresses - Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Anushka Sharma and Tamannah Bhatia who have reprised her acts from her dance numbers in recent films.

Vidya Balan

Last year’s successful film Tumhari Sulu starring Vidya Balan, saw the actress performing the Hawa Hawaai number from the film Mr India. Vidya had danced on the song and clearly admitted that her dance on that same number was clearly inspired by Sridevi’s multiple dance numbers across her career. Tumhari Sulu now is one of Vidya’s best performances on screen, thanks to Sridevi.

Anushka Sharma

The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress Anushka Sharma got a chance to essay the iconic number from Chandni when she was cast in the Karan Johar directed film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Anushka was seen sashaying in yellow and tred coloured chiffon sarees in Europe that was reminiscent of Sridevi’s performance in the Yash Chopra cult movie.

Sonakshi Sinha

Force 2 had a promotional track picturised on Sonakshi Sinha. The song called O Janiya incorporated Sridevi’s popular track Kate Nahi Kat-te and was reprised in a different form by the Danagg actress. The hit song from the film Mr. India reminds us how Sridevi taught other actresses how to be seductive in a saree.

Tamannah Bhatia

When Sajid Khan made Himmatwala in 2013 – the film sank. But then something that worked in the film was the pots and wheels song – Nainon Mein Sapna where Sridevi had gyrated with Jeetendra. The song was reincarnated by Ajay Devgn with Tamannah Bhatia doing the honours, trying to match Sridevi’s dance steps from the 1983 film.

Alia Bhatt

Sadma (1983) which was a remake of Sridevi’s film Moondram Pirai (1982) had a song called Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le sung by Yesudas. The song was used the 2016 film Dear Zindagi. Alia Bhatt featured in the song which was recreated and sung by Arijit Singh.