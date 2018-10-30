Adele tops British under 30s rich list for third year running

By Bang

Adele has retained her crown as the richest British celebrity under 30 for a third consecutive year.

The 30-year-old singer has managed to remain in the top spot for a third year running - after she beat the One Direction boys off the pedestal in 2016 - as she increased her staggering estimated wealth from £132 million to £147.5 million according the heat Rich List.

Although the 'Hello' hitmaker has kept a low profile since finishing her world tour in summer last year, she continued to rake in the cash throughout the year, with a whopping £9 million from album sales alone, and another £42 million from her extensive tour.

Following closely behind the 'Someone Like You' singer is fellow musician Ed Sheeran, 27, who jumped from his third place spot in 2017 to second with his estimated wealth of £94 million, thanks to his smash hit third album 'Divide', and its subsequent two-year world tour.

Ed's shift into second knocked last year's runner-up Daniel Radcliffe down into third place with £87 million, most of which was raked in during his time as the titular wizard in the 'Harry Potter' franchise.

Daniel's co-star Emma Watson ranked in fifth place, thanks to her role as Hermione in the movie saga, as well as recent smash hit 'Beauty and the Beast'.

Fourth place was awarded to One Direction star Harry Styles, whose successful debut solo album, paired with his role in World War II movie 'Dunkirk', scored him a whooping £58 million, putting clear water between himself and his other band mates.

Whilst girl group Little Mix placed in sixth, the remaining spots in the top 10 were filled out by the rest of One Direction, with Niall Horan in seventh, Louis Tomlinson in eighth, Liam Payne in ninth, and former member Zayn Malik in 10th.

Top Ten Richest British Celebrities Aged 30 and Under:

1. Adele, 30. (£147m)

2. Ed Sheeran, 27. (£94m)

3. Daniel Radcliffe, 29. (£87m)

4. Harry Styles, 24. (£58m)

5. Emma Watson, 28. (£55m)

6. Little Mix, 25-27. (£48m)

7. Niall Horan, 25. (£46m)

8. Louis Tomlinson, 26. (£44m)

9. Liam Payne, 25. (£43m)

10. Zayn Malik, 25. (£37m)