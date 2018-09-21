After Sheela and Chameli it’s Suraiyya

By Sanskriti Media

You have seen the Chikni Chameli Avatar of Katrina Kaif in the film Agneepath and loved it, here’s a lot more for you. Katrina Kaif ‘s look as Suraiyya in the fourth motion poster of the film Thugs of Hindostan will remind you of her avatar in the Karan Malhotra directed flick which is one of the biggest chartbusters in contemporary Hindi film music.

The motion poster sees Kat posing in front of a live audience a la Mohini in the Ek Do Teen number from Tezaab juxtaposed with the audio in the poster.

In keeping with the marketing move to introduce the primary characters of the film through motion posters, YRF claims that Katrina Kaif will be in her hottest desi avatar. Suraiyya is said the most gorgeous girl in British India who makes every man go weak in their knees. She is the best dancer of the country that people throng to watch.

Sources inform that the actress had shot for a song with Prabhudeva and the visual is from that song.

Thugs of Hindostan is the most anticipated film releasing this Diwali on November 8 and will get a four-day weekend. The film’s first motion picture had Amitabh Bachchan as Khuda Baksh followed by Fatima Sana Shaikh’s poster as Zafira. The action-packed thugs and pirate adventure also revealed the motion poster of John Clive featuring Lloyd Owen on Thursday.

A detailed teaser of the film is expected to be released on September 27 on the occasion of Yash Chopra’s 86th birth anniversary.

Interestingly Suraiyya is the name of the famed actress-singer who started her career in 1936 in British India as a child actor.