Aishwarya and Shahid films in trouble

Nishant Pitti, the chief funder and producer of films like Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanne Khan is now moving court against Prerna Arora of KriArj Entertainment for fraud. The names of Bhushan Kumar of T Series, director Shree Narayan Singh have been added to the case.

Pitti has already approached the Economic Offences Wing against the trio. “I have paid Rs 14 crores to Prerna Arora for Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fanne Khan. How can someone take the film over without paying me my money?” thunders the producer and funder.

Pitti also furnishes documents of payments and copies of emails exchanged on the Batti Gul Meter Chalu project.

The Batti Gul Meter Chalu team released photographs of how the film finally went on floors. Shraddha had taken a few days off from her UAE schedule of Saaho to complete the film. Saaho incidentally has also been acquired for exploitation in the Hindi market by T-Series.

And now it seems that the legal trouble will extend to the Aishwarya Rai- Anil Kapoor starrer Fanne Khan as well. KriArj's other films Parmanu and Kedarnath have also been in a legal mess earlier.