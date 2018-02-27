Aishwarya finally makes way for Salman

The Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor starrer Fanne Khan has finally found a new release date and will release on July 13, 2018. The producer of Race 3 Ramesh Taurani has already announced the release date of his Salman Khan starrer film on June 15, and Fanne Khan will arrive a good four weeks from that date.

“It is a sensible decision by the makers to postpone the release date of the Aishwarya film. It would indeed be hara-kiri to come on the same date as any big film specially when it stars Salman Khan. They will lose out on some buzz in the news and gossip space for sure, but it is a good idea to put the film in the safe zone in the interests of the film’s box office collections,” says a trade analyst.

The producers Prerna Arora and Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra felt that July 13 was a clear date with no other film releasing on that date and moved the film there. Karan Johar’s film Dhadak comes a week later and the Sanjay Dutt biopic releases two weeks earlier on June 29.