Aishwarya Rai says, "Yes, I do!"

By Sanskriti Media

Aishwarya Rai has agreed to work again with her husband Abhishek Bachchan on screen

There are many filmmakers who are trying to get the real-life couple – Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in their films together. While Anurag Kashyap did try bring them together in Gulab Jamun and Shailesh R Singh tried getting them in a cop drama set in UP, Anurag’s Production house will finally get them back after Mani Rathnam’s film Raavan in 2010. It was being said that Gulab Jamun was in the backburner when the actors were not convinced with the script.

But after Anurag has worked with Abhishek in Manmarziyaan as a director, Sarvesh Mewara has been roped in as the director for Gulab Jamun and the film will go on the floors soon. “The film is positively moving ahead and the production will be announced very soon,” informs a source close to the project which is being bankrolled by Phantom Films and backed by Reliance Entertainment. Aishwarya Rai also confirmed her participation to the media.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai have worked in eight films earlier – Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kuch Na Kaho, Bunty Aur Babli where Ash had an item song Kajraa Re, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru, Sarkar Raj and finally Raavan. What will be interesting to see them back for the first time after the birth of their daughter Aaradhya.