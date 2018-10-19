Aishwarya Rai speaks about cancer

By Sanskriti Media

Aishwarya Rai lost her father Krishnaraj Rai last year due to cancer. The actress has bene strongly involved with the cause now and is trying to create awareness about Cancer and dispel myths as well.

“There are so many myths and even in this day and age there are people in this country who believe that Cancer could be contagious. To us it is shocking, but for many, seemingly that is a fact. And that just boils down to lack of awareness, education, access to information and recognising what this disease is actually about and the steps you really need to take as simply as early detection,” says Aishwarya Rai as she was present at an event to fight cancer in women.

Ri says that early detection is the most important step. “It is a baby step, but the most important one. Every person should have the right to access early detection of curable cancers in women of the cancer control programme in India,” says the actress.

“I play dress-up and I am here because honestly we do what we do personally in life. I am part of showbiz and a photograph will go viral and that will raise dialogue and that will draw attention to the cause and what work is being done. I am one of the quiet tireless soldiers. It has touched my lie with my loved ones,” says Aishwarya justifying her presence.