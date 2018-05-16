Ajay Devgn did not have an accident

On Tuesday morning, a message was doing the rounds in the Whatsapp circuit that Ajay Devgn had a bad accident when he was riding on a helicopter and that he was injured in the accident. The accompanying picture was also doing the rounds along with the news. The rumours further were that Ajay was using his personal chopper to go to Mahableshwar when the accident occurred.

Contrary to the rumours Ajay was busy with his personal work at the time when the news was doing the rounds and his team confirmed to us that he was fine and at home.