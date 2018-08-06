Ajay Devgn trolled: apologises

By Sanskriti Media

Lyricst Swanand Kirkire who had also recently doubled up as a movie actor with the Marathi film Chumbak was in the centre of a controversy when the makers of the film Helicopter Eela accidentally missed out his name while preparing the trailer of the movie starring Kajol in the lead role.

There were many on social media who blasted producer Ajay Devgn for having missed out Swanand’s name. “Swanand is a very senior and respected lyricist. It is appalling to see his name missing in the credits. On one hand when you are using many songs to cut the trailer of the film and you leave the name of the lyricist out, it reflects badly on how the system in Bollywood works today. Filmmakers are not making the trailers, but some trailer making companies do and that is not a good sign,” says a senior filmmaker. Swanand Kirkire has earlier written lyrics for the Helicopter Eela director Pradeep Sarkar in films like Parineeta and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag apart from doing films like 3 Idiots. Raajneeti, Barfi and Hazaaron Khahishein Aisi

Ajay Devgn who was also marked by many Twitteratti for missing out the credit immediately apologised being the producer and the head of the team, an apology that was accepted instantly by Swanand on the social media platform as well.