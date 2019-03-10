Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta wedding: SRK, Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai...

By Staff

Akash Ambani, second right, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta smile as they perform a ritual at their wedding ceremony in Mumbai. (AP)

CEO of ArcelorMittal Lakshmi Mittal and his wife Usha Mittal stand for photographs as they arrive for the wedding of Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai. (AP)

Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, left, greets princess Diya Kumari of Jaipur during the wedding of her son Akash Ambani in Mumbai, India. (AP)

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, left, his wife Nita Ambani, second left, son Akash Ambani and daughter Isha arrive for Akash's wedding in Mumbai. (AP)

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair (C) and his wife Cherie Blair (L) are welcomed by Indian businessman Anil Ambani (R), brother of Mukesh Ambani, to attend the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani, son of Indian Businessman Mukesh Ambani. (AFP)

Ranbir Kapoor (AFP)

Akash Ambani (L), arrives along with his mother Nita Ambani (R) to his wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Former British prime minister Tony Blair (right) and his wife Cherie Blair. Photo: Instagram

Mukesh Ambani welcomes former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the wedding of his son Akash Ambani in Mumbai. (AP)

Isha, center, daughter of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, gestures as her brother Akash Ambani, left, and sister-in-law Shloka Mehta perform a ritual at their wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Photo: Instagram

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta take part in wedding rituals. Photo: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan (L) poses for photographs along with his wife and film producer Gauri Khan as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani, son of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, in Mumbai. Photo: AFP

Abhishek Bachchan (L) poses for photographs along with his wife and actress and model Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (R), and their daughter (C), as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani. Photo: AFP

Indian businessman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai (R) poses for photographs with his wife and engineer Anjali Pichai as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani. Photo: AFP

Aamir Khan (R) and his wife Indian film producer and director Kiran Rao. Photo: AFP

Priyanka Chopra Photo: AFP

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (R) poses for photographs with his wife and pediatrician Anjali Tendulkar. Photo: AFP

Indian businessman Anil Ambani (2nd R) poses for photographs along with his wife and former Bollywood actress Tina Ambani (2nd L) and their sons, Anshul Ambani (R) and Anmol Ambani (L), as they arrive to attend the wedding ceremony of Akash Ambani. Photo: AFP