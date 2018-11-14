Akshay and John to clash again!

By Sanskriti Media

Gold actor Akshay Kumar may well want to combine again for a comic caper with his close friend and Satyamev Jayate actor John Abraham.

The two will be seen together again on the big screen on India’s Independence Day on August 15, 2019, but not in the same film. Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal has now be scheduled for release on the same day as John Abraham’s film Batla House. The two had clashed this year on Independence Day when Gold and Satyamev Jayate came together at the box office. One expected both films to get setbacks because they had similar patriotic hues. But while Gold went on to hit gold at the box office, Satyamev Jayate also went on to do very well, collecting over seventy percent of its revenue from single screens, while Gold got its value from the multiplexes.

“John and Akshay share a good camaraderie. And the August 15 date has shown that two such films can come together. The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan is a space probe orbiting Mars since 24 September 2014. Mission Mangal is on that mission and is more of a space odyssey. Batla House is the story of an encounter that took place in Delhi. They are different subjects and hence they are not expected to cannibalise into each other’s collections,” says Atul Mohan, editor, Complete Cinema.

Interestingly Karan Johar moved his film production Brahmastra from his original date of August 15 to Christmas 2019. Karan and Akshay are collaborating on the film Kesari which releases on March 20, next year. So, the internal adjustment for Karan and Akshay also worked well.

It can be recalled that Akshay had also moved his film Padman earlier to the Republic Day earlier when his other film with Rajinikanth's 2.0 moved out from that day, only to vacate it for Padmaavat after Sanjay Leela Bhansali requested him to do so.