Akshay clashes again with Bhushan

By Sanskriti Media

A while ago Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and big Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar were on great terms with Akshay having been signed on to play the role of late Gulshan Kumar in the biopic on the slain music baron. They had worked in many films before.

Then trouble broke out and Akshay opted out of the film with Aamir Khan stepping in to produce the film along with Bhushan with Subhash Kapoor as the director. Bhushan even went on to say that the film will now have a much bigger star. But after Kapoor was named in the #MeToo scandal, he was given the pink slip and Akshay and Bhushan were clearly at war.

Though Bhushan and Akshay did exchange pleasantries on the social media, their clash was evident as Gold and Satyamev Jayate clashed at the box office last August. Thankfully both films did well.

And now this year – two films starring Akshay Kumar will clash with films bankrolled by Bhushan.

“August 15 is the date when two of Bhushan’s films the Hindi version of Saaho and Batla House are releasing. Akshay’s Mission Mangal is also releasing on the same day. And within hours of each other, Akshay Kumar’s Good News and Bhushan Kumar’s untitled film directed by Anurag Basu also decided to come on the same date – September 6. It is certainly not good news, because such clashes can be averted if the makers of these films are on talking terms,” says a trade source.

With a limited number of good screens across the country and just 20 out of 52 weeks being very fruitful, clashes are inevitable. But then sometimes good relationships can prevail.