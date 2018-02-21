Akshay Kumar flees after event

It was mayhem as fans of Akshay Kumar reached an event where the actor was to be present much before he had arrived. And when Akshay arrived, the crowd went into a frenzy.

The event was being held at an open location at a railway station in Mumbai and Akshay on his PadMan promotion spree had already thrown caution to the winds.

“The moment the crowd saw Akshay, they started screaming and yelling and ran towards him. Akshay was also supposed to stand by and talk to them, but the crowds came in crushing everyone on the way till a time came when a senior cop standing near Akshay also lost his cap. Akshay quickly picked it and reinstalled the cap on the cop’s head and all of them made good their escape from the maddening crowd,” says an eye witness.

Its wonderful to see that Akshay still has a huge fan following who are keen to see him in person. If only they had been to the theatres for his recent film, PadMan would have been a bigger success.