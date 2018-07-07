Akshay pulls off a real life stunt

One hardly sees Bollywood's action man Akshay Kumar playing to the gallery when he sees the paparazzi.

But the scene at the airport on a rainy Saturday morning said something else.

The actor was spotted at the airport, not just posing for pictures in the middle of his brisk walk but he decided to do some stunts as well.

“The moment Akshay came out of his car and saw the posse of photographers ready to click, in a snap he decided to try a stunt. With little help from his bodyguard, Akshay jumped up on one of the short pillars outside the airport and balanced himself on one leg. He laughed aloud and let the paps take a different picture than what they take every time. One does not know the reason for the change of heart, but he seemed pretty happy,” says an eyewitness.

On the film front Akshay had recently lent his name to a Marathi film Chumbak starring Swanand Kirkire as a producer and awaits his next release – Gold, directed by Reema Kagti and which releases on Independence Day.